Mike McCarthy Says ‘It Was A Great Catch’ When Asked About Infamous Dez Bryant Play

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had some fun during his introductory press conference Wednesday.

McCarthy was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers when former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant infamously had a catch overturned in the playoffs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been one of the biggest debates in football. Did he catch it or didn’t he? According to McCarthy, “it was a great catch” but “wasn’t then, technically.”

Watch the fun moment from the press conference below.

I watched 32 minutes JUST FOR THIS QUESTION… #DezCaughtIt ⁦@DezBryant⁩ WE AWREADY KNOW pic.twitter.com/UNSIbJMvW3 — JM (@JMTHABOSS) January 9, 2020

Former Packers coach and new @dallascowboys coach Mike McCarthy on if Dez caught it: “It was a great catch, I can say that now. But it wasn’t then, technically.” pic.twitter.com/PEUmLbDl2A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 8, 2020

That catch and subsequent ruling against the Packers in the playoffs is one of the most notorious calls in recent NFL memory.

Personally, I think there’s no doubt he caught it, but I’m also biased as all hell because I hate the Packers.

It is fun to see McCarthy just throwing his former team right under the bus now that he’s with the Cowboys. He had to know that question was coming.

He just had to know. There was no way the Dallas media wasn’t going to bring it up. Bryant also seemed to agree with McCarthy’s assessment on Twitter.

Coach McCarthy… you are a real 1…. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 9, 2020

I didn’t think the McCarthy regime would be overly entertaining in Dallas. I’m starting to rethink that. At the very least, it’s off to a fun start.