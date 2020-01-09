Oliver Luck Doesn’t Think Andrew Will Return To The NFL After Retiring

Oliver Luck doesn’t think his son Andrew will return to the NFL.

Oliver, who is the commissioner of the XFL, appeared on the Dan Le Batard show Wednesday, and said "he didn't notice any hankering" for his superstar son to return after retiring from the Colts.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, to the @LeBatardShow, on whether he thinks his son Andrew will play again in the NFL: “I didn’t notice any hankering from him to get back on the field.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2020

I think we should take Oliver’s word on this one. I don’t think Andrew Luck will ever throw a pass in an NFL game ever again.

He made it pretty clear when he retired from the Colts that he doesn’t love football anymore. He couldn’t have made that clearer.

The most interesting aspect of Andrew Luck’s words on his retirement last night is that what he was describing was so much more mental than physical pic.twitter.com/GcsV9VbJCW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck sacrificed his body for the Colts while playing in the NFL. I think it’s safe to say he’s done more than enough.

If he wants to kick back and enjoy retirement, then he’s done more than enough to earn it. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.

Coach Reich has a message for Colts fans: pic.twitter.com/gHIKluQqw0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 26, 2019

Never rule anything out for sure, but I think we’ve most certainly seen the last of Andrew Luck playing on Sundays.