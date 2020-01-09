Pelosi Continues To Delay Articles Of Impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addressed the press Thursday for the first time in 2020, saying she would not move forward with the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump until she sees what the Senate trial will look like.

“Now, in terms of impeachment, you keep asking me the same question, I keep giving you the same answer, as I said right from the start, we need to see the arena in which we’re sending our managers, is that too much to ask?” The Speaker also said she would not hold on to the articles “indefinitely” when asked.

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, 228 Democrats had voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry before the vote. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)

Pelosi continues to withhold the articles of impeachment until the Republican-led Senate agrees to hold a trial that both sides can agree on.