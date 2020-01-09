Nancy Pelosi Thinks Killing Soleimani, A Prolific Terrorist, Is Like Killing A High-Ranking US Official

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday compared the killing of Iran terrorist Qasem Soleimani to killing a high-ranking U.S. official.

During a press conference, Pelosi spoke about the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 2. During the conference, she compared the death of Soleimani to the killing of a top U.S. official and said that if the “shoe was on the other foot” and someone killed the Vice President of the United States, the U.S. “might consider that an assault on the country.”

“So to your point, the argument would be made that putting the shoe on the other foot is the United States had a high level, maybe the second most important person in the country assassinated wherever, the United States might consider that an assault on our country,” Pelosi said at the press conference.

WATCH:

Here’s @SpeakerPelosi rationalizing her opposition to killing a terrorist who funded attacks on Americans around the world by comparing him to the Vice President of the United States. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/1QaD47ORX9 — NRCC (@NRCC) January 9, 2020

According to The Hill, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to give briefings to the House and Senate after Iran struck multiple bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, leaving no casualties. (RELATED: US Bases In Iraq Attacked By Iran In Retaliation For Soleimani Death)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the missiles were fired as an act of retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. (RELATED: Sen. Chris Murphy: Qasem Soleimani ‘Most Significant Leader The United States Has Ever Assassinated’)

President Trump addressed the nation just hours before members of Congress were briefed.