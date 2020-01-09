Politics

Kevin McCarthy: Pelosi Is ‘Lying To The American Public’ About War Powers Resolution

Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Holds News Conference Day After Midterm Elections

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Phillip Nieto Contributor
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued Thursday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was “lying to the American public” about the Democrats’ proposed war powers resolution.

“Make no mistake, today’s war powers resolution cannot become law, by definition, it will never be sent to the president, and it will never limit his constitutional authority to defend the American people,” he said on Thursday, according to TheHill. (RELATED: Report: Pelosi Got Idea For Holding Impeachment Articles From CNN)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 09: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 09, 2020 in Washington, DC. McCarthy answered a range of questions related primarily to the House articles of impeachment being sent to the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“This is a meaningless vote that only sends the wrong message that the House Democrats would rather stand with the socialist base than stand against Iran,” McCarthy added.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin led the debate on Thursday over a resolution that would prevent President Donald Trump from using military force against Iran without congressional approval. McCarthy argued the president did not need approval from Congress to order the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.

“Well, first of all, they’re [Democrats] lying to the American public by concurrent resolution. It has no power,” he said. “It has no power whatsoever. It’s equivalent to when we invite the soap box derby to Capitol Hill.”

McCarthy added, “So the Speaker just stood before you, and either does not know the meaning of the Constitution, or she lied to you — I’m not sure which one it is.

Pelosi defended her support for the resolution saying, “We’re taking this path because it does not require a signature of the president of the United States. This is a statement of the Congress of the United States and I will not have that statement be diminished by whether the president will veto it or not.”