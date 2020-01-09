Queen Elizabeth II ‘More Angry’ With Prince Harry For ‘Step Back’ Than Prince Andrew’s Epstein Ties, Former Spokesman Says

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly “more angry” about Prince Harry’s decision to “step back” from his “senior” role than Prince Andrew’s suspicious ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Former spokesman for the Queen, Dickie Arbiter, appeared on UK’s “Good Morning Britain,” where he talked about how the Queen might be feeling following the bombshell decision. Arbiter worked for the Queen from 1988 to 2000.

“The Queen will be feeling very let down and very angry. Probably more angry than she felt after Andrew’s car-crash interview last year,” Arbiter said, referring to Prince Andrew’s attempts to justify his friendship with accused pedophile Epstein.

"I would have thought so," he insisted. "Because look, the Epstein thing and Andrew has been going on for ages. This is a bombshell that's just dropped."

Arbiter also backed up reports that nobody was informed of the decision before the couple shared the news on their Instagram account.

“The Queen didn’t know. William didn’t know,” he said.

“They had a brief chat with the Prince of Wales some time ago and he cautioned them to get everything in place before you make an announcement,” Arbiter said of Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to pull away from the royal family.