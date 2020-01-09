Reports: Downed Ukrainian Flight Was Hit By Anti-Aircraft Missile Over Iran

New reports based on U.S. and Iraqi sources claim that the Ukrainian plane that crashed over Iran this week was shot down by the Islamic Republic, possibly by accident.

CBS News reported on air Thursday that Iran shot down the jet following the Iranian attack against U.S. targets in Iraq.

#BREAKING: @CBSNews has learned U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets. 176 people were killed, including at least 63 Canadians. pic.twitter.com/g149hAcui0 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 9, 2020

Newsweek further reports that the jetliner was struck by a “Russia-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system,” and that the Pentagon believes the attack was accidental.

The Boeing 737 plane contained 176 people, all of whom died when it was shot down. No Americans were on board. This occurred Tuesday night, the same night that American targets in Iraq were attacked by Iran, though the attacks caused no casualties.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday following the Iranian strikes, saying that it is time to make a better deal with Iran than former President Barack Obama did.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism. The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to recognize this reality,” the president said.

"We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place."