REPORT: Mississippi State Hires Mike Leach As Their New Football Coach

Mike Leach is reportedly the new football coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

After early reports that he'd interviewed for the job, Pete Thamel reported Thursday afternoon that Leach will be the new coach of the Bulldogs.

Brett McMurphy also reported Leach, who was at Washington State this past season, would be taking over at MSU.

Source: Mike Leach will be the next head coach at Mississippi State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2020

Washington State’s Mike Leach, one of nation’s most innovative offensive minds, will be Mississippi State’s coach, sources told @Stadium. Leach coached 18 years at Texas Tech & WSU. The Cougs’ have had nation’s top passing offense 3 of past 5 years & never ranked out of Top 10 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 9, 2020

