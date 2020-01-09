REPORT: Mississippi State Interviews Mike Leach For Head Coach Opening

Football legend Mike Leach has reportedly interviewed for the head coach opening at Mississippi State.

According to Paul Finebaum, @BoBounds reported that Bulldogs athletic director John Cohen went to Key West to interview Leach, who is currently the head coach at Washington State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to @bobounds, AD John Cohen went to Key West this week and interviewed Mike Leach for the vacant Mississippi State job. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 8, 2020

My friends, it might officially be time to buckle up because it looks like things are about to get wild in the SEC.

If MSU pulls the trigger on hiring Leach, we’re in for the kind of show I couldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams.

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach in the same state coaching in the SEC would be the kind of content that would buy me a fleet of private jets.

It’s truly amazing. MSU has to hire Leach. I’ve floated the idea before, but it now looks like the wheels are turning.

While I’ve enjoyed Leach’s time at WSU, there’s simply no question he’s a much better fit for a bigger stage.

It doesn’t get much bigger than the SEC when it comes to football.

Please, MSU. I’m begging for this to become a reality. Mike Leach in the SEC is the reality college football fanatics deserve.

It would be incredible content that we’ve never seen before.