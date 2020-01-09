Steve Smith Tells Hilarious Story About Teaching His Daughter A Lesson About Social Media

NFL legend Steve Smith recently told an incredible story about teaching his daughter a lesson about social media.

Smith told Pat McAfee how his daughter claimed the turkey legs at Disney are really just ostrich meat. He put $100 on the line that she wasn't stating a fact.

The lesson he taught her is awesome. Listen to him tell the whole story below.

Steve Smith Sr. explains why he quit Twitter #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/y1h75yXczo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 8, 2020

I agree with every single word Smith said. Every single one of them. If you’re going to shoot off insane claims, then you need to pay.

He shouldn’t have Venmo’d her back any of her money. He should have kept the whole thing. Show no mercy at all.

Also, who in their right mind would believe the turkey at Disney is really ostrich meat? That’s just absurd. You deserve to lose $100 if you honestly believe that.

Hell, you probably deserve to lose a lot more.

Props to Steve Smith for doing some legit parenting.