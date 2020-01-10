Detroit Lions Release Video Recapping The Abysmal 2019 Season

The Detroit Lions tried to make fans think the past season wasn’t an utter disaster with a recent Twitter video.

The team tweeted a video Thursday of the best “sights and sounds” of the year, and you might actually think the season went well after watching it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look below.

The best of Sights and Sounds from the 2019 season. #ThinkFordFirst #OnePride pic.twitter.com/9XicqxJrtO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 10, 2020

Did this team win the Super Bowl or did we only win three games? Honestly, after watching that video, I’m not sure.

Did our starting quarterback Matthew Stafford win the MVP or miss half the season with a back injury? Again, I’m not sure at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:00pm PST

Maybe, just maybe, instead of releasing hype video masking our atrocious season, we should focus on building up a team that can actually win.

Fans love videos like this, but we’re also not stupid. As awesome as the post was, we’d actually like to win some damn games from time to time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Dec 18, 2019 at 10:53am PST

If Detroit does that, then I can promise you the next video will be even better. Just win, baby. Just win!