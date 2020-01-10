Trump: Defending Soleimani Is ‘A Very Bad Thing For This Country’

President Donald Trump called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday for supposedly defending Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a Jan. 2 U.S. airstrike.

“When I see a Nancy Pelosi trying to defend this monster from Iran who’s killed so many people … I think that’s a very bad thing for this country,” Trump said Thursday at the White House. “It’s a losing argument, politically, too.”

Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and other White House officials have said Soleimani was planning further strikes against U.S. forces stationed in Iraq, following the storming of the American embassy in Baghdad at the end of December.

