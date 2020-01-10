Dow Jones Hits 29,000 For The First Time Ever

The Dow Jones hit 29,000 for the first time ever Friday as the American economy continues to boom.

The record high came the same day as the U.S. jobs report was released. The U.S. added 145,000 jobs in the month of December, while unemployment remained roughly the same at 3.5%, according to data released by the Department of Labor. (RELATED: POLL: Americans’ Confidence In Job Market At Record High)

President Donald Trump celebrated the milestone Friday, tweeting that “the best is yet to come.” The Dow never rose above 20,000 during Barack Obama’s two terms as president. (RELATED: Dow Jones Skyrockets After Trump-China Announcement)

“11,000 points gained in the Dow in the 3 years since the Election of President Trump. Today it may hit 29,000. That has NEVER happened before in that time frame. That has added 12.8 Trillion Dollars to the VALUE of American Business.” @Varneyco @FoxNews The best is yet to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2020

The success of the economy will likely be a key part of Trump’s re-election campaign. The Dow’s historic day comes a little over the week after Stocks posted their best annual gains in six years.

The success of the economy has come despite concerns from economists that Trump’s trade war with China could hurt the market. The president said on New Year’s Eve that he would sign phase one of a new trade deal with China on January 15.