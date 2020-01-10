Edd Byrnes From ‘Grease’ Dead At 87 Years Old

Actor Edd Byrnes has died.

Edd died unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday in California, according to his son Logan Byrnes. The death was announced in a press release shared on Twitter.

“It is with profound sadness and grief that I share with you the passing of my father Edd Byrnes,” Logan shared in a tweet. “He was an amazing man and one of my best friends.”

Logan described Edd as an "ambitious young kid" who had a Hollywood dream.

“His is the story of an ambitious young kid who, in his 20s drove out to Hollywood from New York City with a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business,” Logan’s press release said.

Edd was most known for his roles in “Grease” and “77 Sunset Strip.”

Other movies and television series he was a part of include “The Secret Invasion,” “Stardust,” “Yellowstone Kelly,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Maverick,” “Murder She Wrote,” and “Married With Children.”