Ilhan Omar Explains Why She Supports Sanctions On Israel, But Not Iran

US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks on stage during a town hall meeting at Sabathani Community in Minneapolis, Minnesota on July 18, 2019. (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

William Davis Reporter
Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar attempted to explain Thursday why she supported sanctions on Israel, but not Iran.

Omar is a supporter of the movement to Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) the state of Israel, but criticized the Trump Administration earlier this week for promising to impose sanctions on Iran, calling it “economic warfare.”  (RELATED: Anti-Israel Boycott Movement Exposes Schism Within The Squad, And The Democratic Party)

“The BDS movement is a movement that is driven by the people,” Omar said. “The sanctions on Iran are sanctions that are being placed to create maximum pressure by a government.”

Omar has been a staunch critic of Israel, and is one of two members of congress to support the BDS movement, along with Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

In contrast to her criticism of Israel, Omar has defended the Iranian regime, which is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. Omar attacked President Donald Trump last week over his decision to take out Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, calling it a “distraction.”

Omar also warned last week that Iran could threaten Trump properties throughout the world, and that the president could use the opportunity to “provoke war.”

Omar’s office did not respond to requests for comment for this article.