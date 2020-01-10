Joaquin Phoenix Says He ‘Flew Plane Out’ To DC To Join ‘Fight’ Against Climate Change

Joaquin Phoenix told the crowd at Jane Fonda’s Climate Change protest that he “flew a plane out” to Washington, D.C. “today” to speak about what can be done in this “fight”.

“Something that oftentimes isn’t talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third-leading cause of climate change,” the 45-year-old actor shared Friday, according to a video noted by the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Jane Fonda Tells Woman To ‘See The Parallels’ Between Trump And Hitler)

WATCH:

Joaquin Phoenix: “I struggle so much with what I can do [to combat climate change] at times. There are things that I can’t avoid — I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits.” pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020

“I think sometimes we wonder, ‘What can we do in this fight against climate change,'” he added. “And there is something you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice about what you consume.” (RELATED: Hillary Clinton Appears To Take A Veiled Shot At Trump During Rep Cummings’s Funeral)

Phoenix continued, “I struggle so much with what I can do at times. There are things I can’t avoid. I flew a plane out here last night, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits. So I just want to urge all of you to join me in that.”

The entirety of his speech lasted one minute and 16 seconds and was greeted by cheers and applause from the crowd gathered. It was part of Fonda’s protests in DC that have been going on for months where she, along with fellow stars, end up being arrested.