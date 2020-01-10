Joy Behar Names And Shames Democrats Who Voted Against New War Powers Restraining Trump

Joy Behar made a show Friday of naming the House Democrats who voted against a new war powers resolution that would restrain President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran.

During a segment of ABC’s “The View,” Behar called out the eight Democrats who voted against the resolution, passed by the House Thursday in response to the strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

WATCH:

Sunny Hostin addressed the topic first, saying that she was concerned that the United States appeared to be relying on military rather than diplomatic strategies.

“The tragedy of our current plight is that diplomacy was succeeding before it was abandoned. And so the need to have this war powers resolution, while thing — I agree with Abby that it was symbolic, the very need to have Republicans break ranks,” Hostin said.

“But there are Democrats who voted against it. I’d like to name them,” Behar added. “The Democrats who voted against this, that is — let’s see.” (RELATED: 3 Times ‘The View’ Hosts Blatantly Lied On TV In Less Than An Hour)

Looking at her show notes, Behar continued, “Here it is. Eight Democrats. Ben McAdams, Joe Cunningham, Elaine Luria, Kendra Horn, Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Max Rose surprisingly and Anthony Brindisi of New York.”

Behar then turned her attention specifically to Rose, who had explained his vote to Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Thursday. He argued that there might be cause to revisit the current authorizations for use of military force, but that the congressional response should be deliberate and thorough rather than political and reactionary. (RELATED: Trump-District Democrat Draws Red Line At Soleimani)

“Max Rose who I wanted to book today, he’s a veteran and should know better than to give all of the power of war in president’s hands,” Behar accused. “I’m talking to you, Max Rose.”

Guest host Yvette Nicole Brown then appeared to suggest that the Democrats who voted no were doing so to protect their own chances at reelection.

“They’re making these decisions based on politics instead of people. I’ve said this 1,000 times. They put money, politics, all these things over people,” she said. “They’re thinking how can I win the next election if I make this choice then I can win the next election? It’s not about elections. It’s about people. It is always about people.”