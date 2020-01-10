Trudeau Responds To Plane Crash That Killed 63 Canadians, Doesn’t Seem To Angry At Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded Thursday to the crash of Ukrainian flight 752 that killed 63 Canadians during a press conference in Ottawa.

However, Trudeau is reluctant to entirely blame Iran for the incident and the death of Canadians on board and said “this may have been unintentional,” according to CNN.

After being asked if the United States bears any responsibility for killing Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Trudeau stated, "The evidence suggests that this is the likely cause, but we need to have a full and complete and credible investigation to establish exactly what happened. That is what we are calling for and that is what we are expecting will happen."