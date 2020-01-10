World

Trudeau Responds To Plane Crash That Killed 63 Canadians, Doesn’t Seem To Angry At Iran

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded Thursday to the crash of Ukrainian flight 752 that killed 63 Canadians during a press conference in Ottawa.

However, Trudeau is reluctant to entirely blame Iran for the incident and the death of Canadians on board and said “this may have been unintentional,” according to CNN.

After being asked if the United States bears any responsibility for killing Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Trudeau stated, “The evidence suggests that this is the likely cause, but we need to have a full and complete and credible investigation to establish exactly what happened. That is what we are calling for and that is what we are expecting will happen.” (RELATED: Pentagon Says Trump Ordered Airstrike That Killed Top Iranian General At Baghdad Airport)

The crash, that killed 176 people in total, was initially believed to be engine failure, with Iran refusing to hand over the black box to investigators.
Critics of President Donald Trump are suggesting that he is to blame for the apparent shooting down of the Ukrainian aircraft.
Another reporter asked Trudeau, “Given the tensions in the area that were the cause of a drone strike by the United States, do you think that the United States is at least partially responsible for this tragedy?” (RELATED: MSNBC Airs Baseless Iranian Propaganda About Dead US Soldiers)

Trudeau responded that it was “too soon to be drawing conclusions or assigning blame or responsibility in whatever proportions.”

The prime minister insisted that “right now our focus is on supporting the families that are grieving right across the country and providing what answers we can in a preliminary way, but recognizing that there is going to need to be a full and credible investigation into what exactly happened before we draw any conclusions.”