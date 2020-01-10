Kevin Durant Gets Into Pathetic Argument With Former Teammate Kendrick Perkins On Twitter

Kevin Durant felt the need to get into a Twitter spat with former teammate Kendrick Perkins late Thursday night.

The Nets star got called out for leaving the Thunder to win titles with the Warriors, and he essentially responded by calling out Perkins for being bad at basketball.

More embarrassingly, it all started because Perkins had the audacity to call Russell Westbrook the best player in Oklahoma City history.

You can see the exchange below.

In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

KD lost in the second round without Russ when I was there. So what that mean? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Weak is starting at center, playing real minutes with no production. Should’ve worked on your skills as much as I did — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

How thin is Durant’s skin? This is so embarrassing. Durant is making millions to play basketball, and he’s attacking a former teammate for thinking somebody else was better than him.

It’s so sad. I almost feel bad for Durant. It can’t be easy living life with such low self-confidence.

Here’s some free advice, if you’re making tens of millions of dollars every year to play in the NBA, then just stay off social media.

At the very least, stay off social media if you’re there for dumb spats. It’s just not worth it. There’s literally no upside at all.

Clearly, nobody in Durant’s sphere is truly his friend because they’d tell him that if they were.

He’s one of the greatest basketball players to ever live, and he can’t get over a guy’s opinion. It’s just downright pathetic.