Kevin Durant Gets Into Pathetic Argument With Former Teammate Kendrick Perkins On Twitter

Kevin Durant felt the need to get into a Twitter spat with former teammate Kendrick Perkins late Thursday night.

The Nets star got called out for leaving the Thunder to win titles with the Warriors, and he essentially responded by calling out Perkins for being bad at basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More embarrassingly, it all started because Perkins had the audacity to call Russell Westbrook the best player in Oklahoma City history.

You can see the exchange below.

How thin is Durant’s skin? This is so embarrassing. Durant is making millions to play basketball, and he’s attacking a former teammate for thinking somebody else was better than him.

It’s so sad. I almost feel bad for Durant. It can’t be easy living life with such low self-confidence.

 

Here’s some free advice, if you’re making tens of millions of dollars every year to play in the NBA, then just stay off social media.

At the very least, stay off social media if you’re there for dumb spats. It’s just not worth it. There’s literally no upside at all.

Clearly, nobody in Durant’s sphere is truly his friend because they’d tell him that if they were.

 

He’s one of the greatest basketball players to ever live, and he can’t get over a guy’s opinion. It’s just downright pathetic.