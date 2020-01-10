Leonardo DiCaprio Rescues Man In The Ocean With His Yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio became a hero in real life after rescuing somebody with his yacht.

According to a Thursday report from The Sun, the Hollywood star ordered his yacht to sail into rough weather and water after receiving a distress call in late December from the captain of the ship the man fell off of. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Eventually, DiCaprio’s yacht found the man, who had been treading water for 11 hours, in the Caribbean near Saba Island. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

He survived, and was eventually handed over to the coastguards. It’s notable that this news didn’t break until nearly two weeks after the event occurred. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

That means Leo was at the Golden Globes and nobody in the media knew it to report it out. The fact he apparently didn’t tell anybody is awesome. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Leonardo DiCaprio is honestly one of the coolest guys to ever live. He stars in movies, he dates the hottest women on the planet and he saved a man’s life. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried. His life is a literal movie. The fact he had to sail his boat into troubled water makes this story so much cooler.

He put his own safety at risk to save a complete stranger. Major props to him. The dude is a living legend.