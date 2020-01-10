LSU Drops Insane Hype Video For National Title Game Against Clemson

LSU released their hype video for the national title game against Clemson, and it’s awesome.

As I’ve said many times before, you can’t have a big college football game without a great hype video. It’s just not possible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hype videos set the tone in the sport, and there’s no question this one from the Tigers is as legit as it gets. Give it a watch below.

A Swag You Have Never Seen

This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020

Who is ready to run through a damn wall right now? Who is ready to bring up a weapon and rush to the front lines? I know I am.

I hate LSU and the whole SEC. I might love Coach O and Joe Burrow, but I’m still very much against every team in the SEC.

Yet, even I can admit that hype video was straight fire. It was banging on every single level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 8, 2020 at 3:17pm PST

I’m telling you all right now that this national title game against Clemson is going to be off of the chain.

Both teams are as elite as they come, and it’s going to be a war in the trenches. If you’re not excited, then go ahead and just leave America.

Tune in Monday night on ESPN to watch Coach O and his guy battle it out against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers from Clemson.

It’s going to be a glorious time!