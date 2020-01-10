Mississippi State Releases Incredible Hype Videos After Hiring Mike Leach

Mississippi State is ready for Mike Leach to be their new head coach, and they made that crystal clear on social media.

The Bulldogs released several hype videos for their fans on social media, and they’re all incredible. I think it’s safe to say MSU fans are absolutely juiced. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch them below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:05am PST

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? I know I sure am! I’m locked, cocked and ready to rock.

Mike Leach in Starkville is going to be the kind of content I couldn’t have ever dreamed about.

If you aren’t excited, then you simply aren’t paying attention. Leach is one of the best coaches in America, he’s insanely entertaining and now he’s in the SEC.

Buckle up, folks. Things are about to get very wild, and I’m here for that kind of action!