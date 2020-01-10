Nancy Pelosi Named In Top 50 Bada** Women Of 2020, Offers Her ‘Best Bada** Advice’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been named in the Top 50 Bada** Women of 2020 issue by InStyle magazine and offers her “best bada**” advice.

“My best badass advice is to be you,” the 79-year-old Democratic U.S. House of Representative from California’s 12th district shared with the magazine in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

“Be confident in what you have to offer,” she added. “It’s nice if you want to have role models but be yourself. That has an integrity about it, an authenticity about it. That is what is necessary.” (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

Pelosi continued, “Take the slings and arrows and then let the real heroes emerge. I certainly hope that makes me a badass.”

At one point in the article, the magazine touted the speaker for her “badassery” and steadfastness “in her pursuit of justice on Capitol Hill.”

Pelosi wasn’t the only politician that made the cut, Democrat California Rep. Katie Porter was also selected.

“I’m not in Congress to do what is politically easy,” Porter shared. “I am here to do what is right. When you have courage to push back against leaders of both parties, we can make real change to help people.”

Of course many celebrities were chosen as “Badass Women,” including Billie Eilish, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, and Dakota Johnson.