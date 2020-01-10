Watch Nick Offerman In The Trailer For Hulu’s New Series ‘Devs’

Nick Offerman’s new show “Devs” looks like it’s going to be crazy.

The plot of the Hulu and FX series, according to IMDB, is, “A computer engineer investigates the secretive development division in her company, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.”

Judging from the trailer released by the popular streaming service, we’re in for a wild time when “Devs” premieres March 5. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below. It’s out of control.

Nothing ever happens without a reason. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #Devs, premiering March 5 exclusively on #FXonHulu. @Devs_FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/5lVugTCPOf — FX on Hulu – Launches March (@FXNetworks) January 9, 2020

First off, I’m a huge fan of Offerman. The dude was Ron Swanson! He’ll forever be a legend in the acting game.

That’s the way it works. Once you’re Ron Swanson, you’ll always be a star.

Obviously, “Devs” looks a hell of a lot different than “Parks and Rec,” and I’m here for that kind of action. It looks like it’s going to mess with our minds.

There’s nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, I enjoy more than a show that messes with my brain. It looks like “Devs” will provide that in spades.

I don’t even know what the hell was going on in that trailer, but I know it was pure chaos!

Make sure to check out “Devs” March 5 on Hulu. Can’t wait!