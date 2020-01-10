Odell Beckham Jr. Gifts The Entire LSU Football Team Beats Headphones With Special Message

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a great gift for the LSU football team.

OBJ, who became a star with the LSU Tigers, gifted the team Beats headphones, and they came with a special message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 9, 2020 at 2:56pm PST

He wrote to them, “This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions but as legends. You’re here for a reason, now make it count. Best of luck men!”

Take a look at them below.

I don’t know why, but this message just immediately reminded me of Herb Brooks. The headphones are a cool gift, but the message is even cooler.

OBJ is 100% correct. This isn’t about just a legacy. This about becoming legends in the state of Louisiana and in the world of college football.

He channeled his inner Herb Brooks, and it didn’t disappoint.

Now, LSU will have to go out there and earn that legendary status. If Joe Burrow balls out like he did against Oklahoma, then they’ll certainly get the job done.

You can watch the game Monday night at 8:00 EST on ESPN. It’s going to be an awesome time.