Oprah Winfrey Denies Advising Meghan Markle, Prince Harry On Their Exit From Royal Roles

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey has denied she had any involvement in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to “step back” from the royal family.

Winfrey denied reports that surfaced saying she advised Markle on the decision to give up their “senior” roles, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family,” Winfrey told the outlet.

Reports first claimed that Winfrey had encouraged Markle and Prince Harry to build a brand in North America in order to make a living on their own.

Winfrey has supported Markle’s path away from royal tradition in the past, including her decision not to pose with baby Archie immediately after his birth. (RELATED: Buckingham Palace Responds To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Decision To Take A ‘Step Back’ From Royal Roles)

“Oh my God! I’m so proud of her decisions,” Winfrey told ET back in April. “To be able to stand up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I’m going to do it a different way when it’s been done that way for a thousand years? I’m just so proud of her.”

Markle and Prince Harry announced their decision to spend time between North America and the United Kingdom on Instagram on Wednesday. The announcement came as a shock to the world, as the Queen and royal family was not informed of the decision.