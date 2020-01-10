Florida Panthers Player Jonathan Huberdeau Makes Absurd Move For Assist Against Vancouver Canucks

Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau made an absurd move during a Thursday night win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Huberdeau sliced right through the defense with absolute ease, and fired off a pass to Mike Hoffman. Moments later, it was in the back of the net. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This wasn’t like any casual move. You’re going to need to see this one in order to believe it. Give it a watch below.

My friends, it doesn’t get much better than that in the NHL. Huberdeau massacred the defense in front of America. Have some mercy!

He just cut right through them in embarrassing fashion, and his incredible play led to the goal. That was some incredibly impressive play.

Jonathan Huberdeau just broke Chris Tanev’s ankles quite savagely. Here’s the full list of players with more primary assists than Huberdeau this season: pic.twitter.com/9NCyePxO8m — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) January 10, 2020

We might not see another move like that for a minute or two. Well done, Huberdeau. There’s no doubt we’re going to remember this one for a long time.