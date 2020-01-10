Pelosi To Send Impeachment Articles To The Senate Next Week

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Friday that the House expects to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump over to the Senate next week.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democrats.

This comes as Pelosi addressed the press Thursday for the first time in 2020, saying she would not move forward with the articles of impeachment against President Trump until she sees what the Senate trial will look like.

“Now, in terms of impeachment, you keep asking me the same question, I keep giving you the same answer, as I said right from the start, we need to see the arena in which we’re sending our managers, is that too much to ask?” Pelosi said Thursday. (RELATED: Pelosi Continues To Delay Articles Of Impeachment)

Despite Pelosi’s early reluctance to push for impeachment, 228 Democrats had voiced support for impeachment or an impeachment inquiry before the vote. Pelosi has said she believes Trump is “goading” Democrats to impeach him because he thinks it will help him fire up his base. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Asked Every GOP Senator About Impeachment. Seven Ruled It Out.)