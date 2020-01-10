10 Items You Should Check Out Post-Holiday Sales

We know Black Friday and Cyber Monday are long in the past, but having finished your holiday shopping, are you feeling like you forgot to get yourself something nice while the deals were hot? Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up some Cyber Monday-worthy savings that you can enjoy even now that the holidays are over.

From plush weighted blankets to an automatic pet feeder, there’s something in this roundup that’s a perfect late gift to yourself or someone else — and when you use coupon code 20SAVE20, you can save an extra 20 percent off the sale price.

Damascus Steak Knives: Set of 4

These lovely steak knives are razor-sharp and beautiful to look at.

Why settle for just functional when you can get beautiful in the same package? These Damascus Steak Knives feature a gorgeous naturally occurring pattern on the blade — and they’re engineered to be extra hard and sharp.

Find them here for $117.99. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get the set for $94.39.

EZ-PET Smart Programmable Automatic Feeder

Make feeding your pet when you’re out of the house a breeze.

Whether you’re planning on leaving for a short trip or just need your furry friend’s needs attended to, this EZ-PET Smart Programmable Automatic Feeder should do the trick. Use the accompanying app to dispense meals — and use a voice record and play function to keep your pet excited about eating time.

Find it here for $79.99. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get it for $63.99.

Spoon Buddy™

Keep food contamination-free with this helpful kitchen tool.

Cooking and serving meals is a naturally messy process — but not when you use Spoon Buddy™. It’s a spoon rest with a suction cup base that sticks wherever you want to rest your spoon while you cook or serve food, preventing spills or germ contamination.

Find it here for $9.99. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get it for $7.99.

Certain Standard Umbrella

This durable, stylish umbrella is ideal for rain or shine.

Protect yourself from sun and rain with the stylish and durable Certain Standard Umbrella. The 40UPF UV rated canopy is perfect for bright days at the beach and the chic black and white print helps you look posh on even the wettest days.

Find it here for $58.50. Use coupon code 20SAVE20 to get it for $46.80.

Infinity Glow LED Beer Pong Table

This light-up beer table is the perfect addition to any man-cave.

Think of all your beer pong days back in college — but make it fancier with this Infinity Glow LED Beer Pong Table. For just a slightly more grown-up take of your most beloved drinking games, this table features a beautiful infinity mirror play area, controllable lights and music sensors all built around a steel frame.

Find it here for $549. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get it for $439.20.

H2 Headlamp: Waterproof, Rechargeable LED Wide 180° Angle Headlight

Explore the great outdoors in the dark with this LED headlight.

Adventurers will love this H2 Headlamp. It safely lights up your line of vision in the dark, making it perfect for camping, hiking, running and more. Plus, it’s so lightweight you’ll barely feel it on.

Find it here for $36.99. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get it for $29.59.

TURBO™ Bathroom Toilet Stool: 2-Pack

Promote healthy gastrointestinal habits with this stool.

This TURBO™ Bathroom Toilet Stool promotes healthy digestion by optimizing your posture for elimination when you’re in the loo. The ramp design creates a natural and comfortable squatting position that provides optimal results.

Find it here for $59.99. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get it for $47.99.

Corala Premium Weighted Blanket + 2 Covers

This weighted blanket helps relieve stress.

Achieve deep, sweet relaxation with this Corala Premium Weighted Blanket. This weighted blanket mimics the feeling of a hug, enveloping you with its plush, weighted fibers – it also releases serotonin and helps alleviate anxiety.

Find it here for $159.99. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get it for $127.99.

AquaSonic Vibe Toothbrush & 8 DuPont Brush Heads + Carrying Case

Clean your teeth effectively anywhere with this electric toothbrush kit.

Perfectly portable (meaning you get a gleaming grin even on the road), this AquaSonic Vibe Toothbrush kit provides a powerful clean for your teeth wherever you are. Developed with an industry-leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute, as well as fast wireless charging, this electric toothbrush gives your teeth the TLC they deserve.

Find it here for $35.99. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get it for $28.79.

Smart Fit Total Wellness & Sports Activity Watch

Set wellness goals and reach them with this powerful activity watch.

Meet your fitness goals in 2020 with this Smart Fit Total Wellness & Sports Activity Watch. It wraps 15 smart features into one package, including tools to help you monitor your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, daily steps, calories and more.

Find it here for $34.99. Use coupon 20SAVE20 to get it for $27.99.