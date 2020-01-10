PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Win Saturday Against Penn State

The Badgers need to crush Penn State in basketball Saturday.

After getting beat Wednesday night in a super tight one to Illinois, we really can’t afford to fall under .500 in conference play, which is what will happen if we lose to the Nittany Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily, I’m not worried at all. We’ve got this taken care of.

The Badgers are going to come out balling Saturday against PSU. I have all the faith in the world that Kobe King will keep playing hot, Nate Reuvers will pick it up, Micah Potter will continue to be a strong addition and the rest of the supporting cast will do well.

I saw some very bright spots in the Illinois game. Sure, we didn’t win, but it’s important to put a spotlight on what went right.

Potter and King both played well. If we can get that level of production tacked onto a great game from Reuvers, we’re going to be just fine.

Penn State simply can’t hang with Wisconsin when we’re balling, and that’s what’s going to happen this weekend.

Tune in at 2:15 EST on BTN to watch it all go down.