Report: Prince Charles Threatens To Cut Off Prince Harry And Megan Markle If They Step Away From Royal Family

Prince Charles has reportedly threatened to cut off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle financially if they step away from the royal family completely.

The Prince Of Wales reportedly made it crystal clear to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that any cash flow coming their way will directly depend on what their royal duties in the future will include, the UK Times reported Friday, per Page Six. (RELATED: REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Contemplating Moving To Canada, Ditching Royal Titles)

Charles and his son have reportedly been in negotiations since Christmas as to what exactly the royal couple’s jobs will entail. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

According to the report:

Ninety-five percent of the Sussexes’ costs are bankrolled by income Charles earns from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, while the remaining 5 percent comes from the taxpayer-funded sovereign grant. Charles shelled out $11 million covering the duties of his sons Harry and William and their wives between 2018 and 2019, according to financial records.

It all comes amidst the shocking announcement on Wednesday by the former “Suits” actress and Harry stating that they would be stepping down as “senior” members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” a statement shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment,” the statement added. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The statement continued, “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” it concluded. “Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”