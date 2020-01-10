REPORT: Mississippi State Measured Social Media Impact Before Hiring Mike Leach

Mississippi State measured the social media impact of potential candidates before hiring their new football coach Mike Leach.

According to Steven Godfrey, the Bulldogs “measured social media reaction to rumored and leaked candidates.” The former Washington State coach “scored high/positive.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was subsequently hired, and is now running the MSU program.

My favorite part of Mississippi State’s hire: Multiple sources confirmed MSU (and some other P5 schools this cycle) was assisted by a third-party firm that measured social media reaction to rumored and leaked candidates. Leach scored high/positive. God bless CFB. — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 9, 2020

This is a great example of why college football is so incredible. It’s no longer about just the Xs and Os. It’s about leaving an impact on social media.

You know who does a better job of moving the needle than Leach? Absolutely nobody. He moves the needle in a way nobody else does.

He’s always going viral for the most outrageous reasons.

Ole Miss damn near broke the sport by hiring Lane Kiffin. Mississippi State one upped them by going out and hiring the most electric man in college football.

I would love to know how much his social media presence went into the decision. It sounds like Leach’s ability to move the needle was a big part of the equation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 9, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

College football is truly a beast of its own. There’s nothing else like it, and that’s why we love it so much. I have no doubt at all that Leach is going to be entertaining as all hell in Starkville. Now, let’s go get to work winning some games in the SEC.

Go, Leach, go!