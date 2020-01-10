These Super Slingshots Put The Ones You Had As A Kid To Shame

Technology is a funny thing. Some inventions undergo slow, gradual improvements over time, while others can take a giant leap forward in a flash. Pocket Shot falls into the latter category.

Remember that slingshot you had as a kid? The folks over at Pocket Shot basically took that design, scrapped it, and came up with something so wildly unique and innovative, we’re not even sure if calling it a slingshot really does it justice. Sporting a patented circular design, Pocket Shot’s slingshots can send projectiles flying up to three times faster than the slingshot you had back in the day.

Given the antics we got up to in our youth, it’s probably a good thing we didn’t have Pocket Shots then. But now, we’re sensible adults, and Pocket Shot has a number of different offerings to try out. Check out the various configurations below.

Aluminum Pocket Shot 2.0 Bundle

A definite upgrade to the slingshots you saw in old 80’s movies, this Aluminum Pocket Shot 2.0 Bundle includes two PRO Pouch 2.0’s, a carrying case with carabiner and 200 plastic balls you can let fly at up to 350 feet per second. You can load and shoot different projectiles at two to three times the rate of a regular slingshot (meaning you can hit double or triple the usual number of marks), and the aluminum chassis operates on a gimbal, allowing it to swing and pivot. The gimbal is connected to the pouch, helping you center your shot for laser-like precision.

Find it here for $42.99.

Customers must be 14+ to purchase

The Pocket Shot PRO Arrow Kit

Anyone who loves hunting or gaming will love the Pocket Shot PRO Arrow Kit, which is small enough for you to keep it in your pocket, tackle box or backpack while storing ammo in its watertight compartment. You can shoot full-size arrows up to 180 FPS and release different projectiles at lightning speed!

Find it here for $64.99.

Customers must be 18+ to purchase

Pocket Shot Bundle

Consider the Pocket Shot Bundle the ultimate expression of all your youthful slingshot-toting dreams. The bundle includes a Standard Black Pouch, PRO Pouch 2.0, Carrying Case and 200 plastic balls for you to let loose at targets (just remember to play nice and be safe). The patented circular design is made for accuracy and is the first of its kind.

Find it here for $22.99.

Customers must be 18+ to purchase

Prices subject to change.