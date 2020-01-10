Terrence Williams On How To Improve Public Discourse

Political comedian Terrence Williams says he’s very concerned about the political division happening in our country right now, so much so he came up with a list of actions that he thinks will dramatically help improve our public discourse.

Williams has been dubbed as President Donald Trump’s favorite comedian and he even briefly shared the stage with the president during the Young Black Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the White House in October. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Been Called A Nazi’: Black Conservatives Open Up About The Hate They Receive From The Left For Supporting Trump.)

In this video Williams offers a lot of hilarious advice from eating more fried chicken to “minding your own business”— hey, I guess you don’t know until you try it right?

WATCH: