Trump Says He Will Use Executive Privilege To Prevent John Bolton Testimony

President Donald Trump said in a new interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” that he would use executive privilege to prevent former White House aide John Bolton from testifying in an impeachment trial.

“Why not call Bolton? Why not allow him to testify? This thing is bogus. Why not allow Bolton to testify?” Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked in a recent interview set to air 10 PM Friday.

"No problem other than one thing," Trump said. "You can't be in the White House as president, future, I'm talking about future…any future presidents- and have a security advisor, anybody having to do with security, and legal and other things but especially…"

“Are you going to invoke executive privilege?” Ingraham said.

“Well I think you have to for the sake of the office,” the president responded.

Bolton's possible testimony in the impeachment trial of Trump has become the subject of much scrutiny since the probe was opened by Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi in this fall.

The former UN ambassador said in a statement this week that he was "prepared to testify" if he was subpoenaed in a Senate trail.

Bolton has made a number of cryptic comments since getting fired from the White House, such as saying in November that America's "national security priorities is under attack from within."