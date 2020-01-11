Politics

CNN Announces Lineup For Final Democratic Debate Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate In Detroit Over Two Nights
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
CNN announced the list of Democratic candidates who will face off in Tuesday’s final primary debate ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Saturday’s announcement narrowed the field to just six candidates, making it the smallest debate stage in the race thus far. (RELATED: Here’s What Celebs Are Dying To Ask The Democratic Candidates)

Those who made the cut were former Vice President Joe Biden, Indiana’s “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, entrepreneur Tom Steyer, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

While even the reduced field still includes two women and one openly gay man, there were some who immediately responded to the lack of racial diversity on the stage.

Among those who did not make the cut — but are still actively campaigning — are entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

The debate is set to air Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN, and will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. It is cohosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register.