FLASHBACK: Did Pelosi In 2011 Contradict Pelosi In 2020 On War Powers?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized President Donald Trump for killing Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, but she was singing a different tune during the Obama administration.

“You have a responsibility to consult with Congress,” the California representative said during a Jan. 9 press conference responding to Trump’s airstrike targeting the Iranian military commander.

Pelosi suggested in 2011 that former President Barack Obama did not need congressional authorization to launch attacks in Libya. Former Vice President Joe Biden has backtracked in similar ways throughout the years.

