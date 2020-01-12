British Ambassador Detained And Let Go After Appearing At Tehran Protest

Britain’s ambassador to Iran was arrested and then let go after appearing at a protest in Tehran.

Hundreds of Iranian citizens took to the streets Saturday after learning that their government had lied about who was responsible for a plane crash that killed 176 civilians. (RELATED: Iranian Military Apologizes For Shooting Down Ukraine-Bound Flight, Cites ‘Human Error’: Report)

Rob Macaire explained in a tweet that he had gone to the protest to pay homage to those killed when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner — which they had reportedly mistaken for an incoming missile.

“I insist that I did not participate in any demonstration! I am commemorating those who died in a plane crash #PS752 It is natural to pay tribute to those who were killed, some of whom were British. After five minutes I left to chant,” Macaire said.

تاکیدمیکنم که من درهیچ تظاهراتی شرکت نکردم!‌ من به مراسم یادبود افرادی که در سانحه ناگوار سقوط هواپیمای #PS752 بودند رفتم.طبیعیست که نسبت به کشته شدگان ادای احترام کنم،تعدادی ازآنها بریتانیایی بودند.پس از۵ دقیقه هنگامی که عده ای شروع به شعاردادن کردن محل را ترک کردم. — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

Macaire then confirmed that he had been detained, noting that the arrest of any diplomat is a violation of international law. (RELATED: Iran Adopts US Media’s Talking Point: ‘US Adventurism’ Caused ‘Human Error’ That Brought Down Flight)

“I was arrested half an hour after leaving the place. It is illegal to arrest diplomats in any country. Statements by the British Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab,” he added.

من نیم ساعت بعد از ترک محل دستگیر شدم. دستگیر کردن دیپلمات ها در هر کشوری غیر قانونی است. اظهارات وزیر امور خارجه بریتانیا @DominicRaab را ملاحظه کنید. ممنون از پیام های شما که پر از حسن نیت بود — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

Raab’s full statement read:

The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law. The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.