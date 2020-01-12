World

British Ambassador Detained And Let Go After Appearing At Tehran Protest

Iranians gather to show their sympathy to the victims of the crash of the Boeing 737-800 plane, flight PS 752, in Tehran, Iran January 11, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Britain’s ambassador to Iran was arrested and then let go after appearing at a protest in Tehran.

Hundreds of Iranian citizens took to the streets Saturday after learning that their government had lied about who was responsible for a plane crash that killed 176 civilians. (RELATED: Iranian Military Apologizes For Shooting Down Ukraine-Bound Flight, Cites ‘Human Error’: Report)

Rob Macaire explained in a tweet that he had gone to the protest to pay homage to those killed when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner — which they had reportedly mistaken for an incoming missile.

I insist that I did not participate in any demonstration! I am commemorating those who died in a plane crash #PS752 It is natural to pay tribute to those who were killed, some of whom were British. After five minutes I left to chant,” Macaire said.

Macaire then confirmed that he had been detained, noting that the arrest of any diplomat is a violation of international law. (RELATED: Iran Adopts US Media’s Talking Point: ‘US Adventurism’ Caused ‘Human Error’ That Brought Down Flight)

I was arrested half an hour after leaving the place. It is illegal to arrest diplomats in any country. Statements by the British Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab,” he added.

Raab’s full statement read:

The arrest of our Ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law. The Iranian government is at a cross-roads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to deescalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.