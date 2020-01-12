Cleveland Browns Hire Kevin Stefanski As Their New Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has their new head coach.

Ian Rapoport reported the decision was made Sunday following the Vikings losing to the 49ers in the playoffs Saturday.

Sources: The #Browns are planning to hire #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. Runner-up last year, winner this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

With the #Browns filling their head coaching job by the coming hire of #Vikings OC Kevin Stefanski, they may look at Minnesota respected assistant GM George Paton as a possible GM. Andrew Berry and Ed Dodds already have requests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

Fallout from #Browns hire of Kevin Stefanski:

— #49ers DC Robert Saleh, who nearly got it, has emerged as a top candidate for years to come.

— #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels will stay in New England, a win for Bill Belichick.

— Minnesota needs a new OC, but Gary Kubiak is there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2020

Honestly, I don’t know much about Stefanski at all. Not even a little bit. I know Minnesota had a solid offense this past year and a strong season with Kirk Cousins playing quarterback.

Past that, I couldn’t tell you much at all about the man the Browns just made their new head coach.

What I can tell you for sure is that Stefanski is inheriting an absolute mess with the Browns. They’re one of the most underwhelming franchises in all of sports.

On top of that, chaos and the Cleveland Browns go hand-in-hand. I guess that’s what happens when you hand the keys over to Baker Mayfield.

He certainly has his work cut out for him, and I don’t envy the rebuild ahead of him at all. Dealing with those personalities won’t be easy.