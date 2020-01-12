Editorial

Cleveland Browns Hire Kevin Stefanski As Their New Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has their new head coach.

Ian Rapoport reported the decision was made Sunday following the Vikings losing to the 49ers in the playoffs Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I don’t know much about Stefanski at all. Not even a little bit. I know Minnesota had a solid offense this past year and a strong season with Kirk Cousins playing quarterback.

Past that, I couldn’t tell you much at all about the man the Browns just made their new head coach.

 

What I can tell you for sure is that Stefanski is inheriting an absolute mess with the Browns. They’re one of the most underwhelming franchises in all of sports.

On top of that, chaos and the Cleveland Browns go hand-in-hand. I guess that’s what happens when you hand the keys over to Baker Mayfield.

 

He certainly has his work cut out for him, and I don’t envy the rebuild ahead of him at all. Dealing with those personalities won’t be easy.