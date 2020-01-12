PREVIEW: The Seahawks Will Beat The Packers In The Playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks will play the Packers in the playoffs Sunday, and we all should be cheering for Russell Wilson’s squad.

Wilson is a hero in the state of Wisconsin after playing a season for the Wisconsin Badgers. He’s universally loved and might be the most popular athlete to ever come out of Madison. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s why it’s going to be so poetic when he returns to Wisconsin and defeats the NFL team all those same fans cheer for today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:45pm PST

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of Russell Wilson. He was a dominant quarterback for the Badgers, and he’s everything we want an athlete to be.

He’s a great leader, he’s a class act, he’s a winner and you can never bet against him. His personality is pretty much the anti-Aaron Rodgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 31, 2019 at 12:16pm PST

While I can’t stand Rodgers, I’ll support Wilson at every turn. He’s an easy guy to cheer for, and I honestly believe he’ll end Green Bay’s season today.

He’s going to walk into Lambeau with the Seahawks, slice up the Packers and walk out with a win. Take that to the bank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 29, 2019 at 4:23pm PST

Green Bay is going down today, and it’ll happen at the hands of the man who might be the most popular Badgers athlete in program history.

You just hate to see something like this happen! It’s poetic, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold. Go, Wilson, go!

You can watch the game at 6:40 EST on Fox!