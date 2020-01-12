Here Are Previews For ‘The Outsider,’ Which Premieres Sunday Night On HBO

“The Outsider” premieres Sunday night on HBO, and I couldn’t be more excited.

As you all know, I’m been extremely pumped for this mystery thriller with Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘The Outsider’ On HBO With Jason Bateman)

It looks awesome, and I’ve been locked in ever since I first heard about the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Dec 11, 2019 at 8:39am PST

The plot of the series, according to HBO’s YouTube description, is as follows:

The 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

Tonight is finally the night we’re going to see the first pair of episodes on HBO, and you better believe like hell I’m excited.

I love dark shows with mysteries storylines. Judging from what we’ve seen in the previews for “The Outsider,” the show is going to have that trait in spades.

It’s about a guy who has evidence supporting he murdered a kid, and at the same time has evidence supporting that he was nowhere near the crime scene.

Yeah, you don’t need to tell me much more. I’m all in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on Jan 4, 2020 at 3:00pm PST

Tune in tonight on HBO at 9:00 EST to watch it all begins. I can’t remember the last time I was this pumped for a show.

We all know HBO brings us golden content, and I fully expect “The Outsider” to live up to expectations.