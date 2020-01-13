Exclusive: Ann Coulter Explains The Top 5 Ways Trump Is Selling Out The Working Man

Conservative author and pundit Ann Coulter stopped by the Daily Caller to explain how, in her mind, President Donald Trump is selling out the working man.
Coulter, who was a huge Trump supporter back in 2016, has one simple beef: Trump hasn’t kept the immigration promises he made on the campaign trail.
