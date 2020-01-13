Antonio Brown Calls The Mother Of His Child A ‘B*tch’ To The Police

Antonio Brown had a bad interaction with the mother of child Monday.

In a video captured by TMZ that he posted on social media, the disgraced NFL receiver can be heard shouting at Chelsie Kyriss. Brown reportedly accused her of trying to steal a car while picking up some kids. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That b*tch is broke with two more other kids,” Brown told the police. You can watch the whole video below.

I’m not an expert, but I’m pretty sure calling a woman a “b*tch” to the police while broadcasting on social media is a very bad idea.

It’s almost like Antonio Brown is doing everything in his power to make sure he never plays in the NFL again. It’s like he’s trying to kill any chance he has remaining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Dec 29, 2019 at 9:17am PST

Imagine being an NFL general manager and watching this video. Does anybody in their right mind think an NFL executive would take a chance on him?

Absolutely not. No chance in hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:03pm PST

If you didn’t already think he was a complete joke, then you’re just not paying attention. He’s got constant issues, and is filming himself demeaning women.

Not a great look for AB at all.