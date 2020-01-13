Antonio Brown Attacks The Saints In New Music Video ‘Home From The N.O.’

Antonio Brown released a new music video, and it’s just as crazy as all his other nonsense.

The video is titled “Home From The N.O.,” and it chronicles his failed workout with the New Orleans Saints. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the end of the video, he said, “this sh*t all a lie.” Very reasonable reaction after getting another shot from an NFL squad.

Watch the video below.

Why can’t Antonio Brown just go away? Why can’t he go away? This dude absolutely sucks. He’s the worst, and he just finds ways to stay in the news.

In all honesty, the story of Antonio Brown is a cautionary tale unlike anything we’ve seen before. The dude went from being one of the best receivers to ever play to being a joke.

He’s facing allegations of sexual misconduct, he’s a huge distraction and he has been pretty much thrown out of the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 12, 2020 at 8:03pm PST

Hopefully, he eventually just decide to back it in and go away forever. That would be the best case scenario because everybody is getting tired of this guy.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, is a big fan. He’s an embarrassment to the league. Good riddance!