Bill O’Reilly: The ‘Fix Is Still In’ Against Bernie Sanders In The 2020 Race

Conservative commentator and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said that Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is a “tough competitor,” but predicted that the Democratic primary is fixed against him during his show Monday.

“He wants socialist economic policies, he’s against all war, all conflict, that kind of thing, so Bernie Sanders is a populist, much like Donald Trump, although they’re on the opposite sides of the political spectrum,” O’Reilly said.

“He’s not a realist, he never gets anything done in the Senate, but millions of Americans don’t seem to care, they like his message that big government will run the show, will run our lives, that’s what Bernie Sanders campaigns on.”

“Last time around, 2016, Hillary Clinton really jobbed him. Sanders gave her a run, but the independent delegates all broke for Hillary Clinton, and she got the nomination. That fix is still in, so we do not expect Bernie Sanders to get the Democratic nomination as a socialist.”

O’Reilly was let go from Fox News Channel in 2017 after several claims of sexual harassment surfaced against him. He insisted at the time that he was being fired over “completely unfounded claims.” He later reappeared on the network as a guest on “Hannity” in fall 2017. (RELATED: Former Fox News Host Bill O’Reilly Lands A Spot With Glenn Beck’s Radio Show)