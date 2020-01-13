Video Surfaces Showing Bill O’Brien Telling Fan ‘You Suck Too, Motherf**ker’

A video has surfaced of Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien getting into a verbal altercation with a fan.

TMZ released a video Friday of O’Brien from a game earlier in the season against Denver, and he wasn’t happy at all with a fan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Texans head coach can very clearly be heard in the video shouting at a fan, “Screw you, motherf**ker! You suck too! Hey! You suck too, motherf**ker!”

You can watch the full video below.

This isn’t a great look for O’Brien at all. Guess which one of these two people is making millions of dollars and has a national platform.

Is it the fan or is it O’Brien? For those of you who need help, I’ll give it to you. It’s Bill O’Brien. When you’re making millions to coach football, you shouldn’t be getting into shouting matches with fans.

At the same time, I kind of like a football coach with a little edge to him. You definitely want your leader to be a gritty guy.

Cussing out a complete stranger in the tunnel is an edgy move if I’ve ever seen one.

Having said that, he should still probably chill out next time. He’s a head coach in the NFL. There’s no reason to get into shouting matches with a guy in the stands.