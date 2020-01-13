Conor McGregor Says He Could Beat Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Even If He ‘Had The Flu’

Conor McGregor is very confident about his Saturday fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor will be stepping back into the octagon for the first time since losing to Khabib, and he looks ready to roll. He also sounds like this one might not even be close. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

"I'd beat him at any weight … I'd beat him if I had the flu," McGregor told Ariel Helwani when discussing the upcoming bout.

Watch his full comments below.

This is a very interesting version of McGregor to see. He seems way more measured and relaxed than we’re used to seeing.

Usually, the Irish-born star is bouncing off the wall. In his chat with Helwani he seemed extremely calm, but also let the people know he isn’t worried.

Saturday night is going to be absolutely epic. I can promise you all that much. It’s been far too long since we last saw McGregor step into the octagon.

It’s been way too long. That all changes Saturday against Cerrone, and I have no doubt McGregor is going to take it to him.

Sound off in the comments with your predictions for Saturday night!