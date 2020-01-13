Conor McGregor Releases Training Video Ahead Of UFC Return Against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Conor McGregor looks ready to roll against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas this upcoming Saturday.

This will be McGregor’s first fight since getting whipped by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Judging from a recent training video released by the Irish-born superstar, he looks ready to roll. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below. It'll have his fans excited!

This is going to be such a great fight Saturday night in Vegas. The whole UFC world is locked in, and we're all ready to roll.

Dana White knows the UFC is at its best as a sports league when McGregor is at the top of his game. His return to the top starts Saturday night against Cerrone.

I couldn’t be more excited. Nobody, and I mean nobody, moves the needle like McGregor does. He draws people in unlike any UFC fighter ever has.

Saturday night in Vegas, he’ll step into the octagon against Cerrone, and I 100% expect McGregor to walk out with a win.

It’ll be stunning if he doesn’t, and I have complete faith in him to get the job done.

Go, Conor, go!