Watch The Preview For Lil Dicky’s FXX Series ‘Dave’

Lil Dicky’s new FXX series “Dave” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The American-born music sensation posted a preview for the new show, and it looks like it's going to be outstanding.

Give it a watch below.

Lil Dicky is without a doubt one of the most talented people in the music industry right now. I challenge you to find somebody more creative than he is.

The dude’s songs are like novels. It’s certainly not traditional rap, but it’s still a wild ride whenever he releases new music.

Now, he’s getting a TV show that is loosely based on his personal life, and I can’t wait to see it. Lil Dicky doesn’t try to act hard at all.

He just shoots it straight, and I think that’s why he’s so incredibly popular.

You can catch “Dave” on FXX starting March 4. This looks like one we’re almost certainly going to have to watch.