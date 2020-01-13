Watch The Preview For Lil Dicky’s FXX Series ‘Dave’

Lil Dicky’s new FXX series “Dave” looks like it’s going to be incredible.
The American-born music sensation posted a preview for the new show, and it looks like it's going to be outstanding.
Give it a watch below.
DAVE is coming pic.twitter.com/vDs2kqlXPO
— Dave (@lildickytweets) January 10, 2020
Lil Dicky is without a doubt one of the most talented people in the music industry right now. I challenge you to find somebody more creative than he is.
The dude’s songs are like novels. It’s certainly not traditional rap, but it’s still a wild ride whenever he releases new music.
Now, he’s getting a TV show that is loosely based on his personal life, and I can’t wait to see it. Lil Dicky doesn’t try to act hard at all.
He just shoots it straight, and I think that’s why he’s so incredibly popular.
You can catch “Dave” on FXX starting March 4. This looks like one we’re almost certainly going to have to watch.