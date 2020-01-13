Editorial

Watch The Preview For Lil Dicky’s FXX Series ‘Dave’

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 18: Rapper Lil Dicky attends the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 18, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora)

(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Lil Dicky’s new FXX series “Dave” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The American-born music sensation posted a preview for the new show, and it looks like it’s going to be outstanding. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below.

Lil Dicky is without a doubt one of the most talented people in the music industry right now. I challenge you to find somebody more creative than he is.

The dude’s songs are like novels. It’s certainly not traditional rap, but it’s still a wild ride whenever he releases new music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil Dicky (@lildickygram) on

Now, he’s getting a TV show that is loosely based on his personal life, and I can’t wait to see it. Lil Dicky doesn’t try to act hard at all.

He just shoots it straight, and I think that’s why he’s so incredibly popular.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil Dicky (@lildickygram) on

You can catch “Dave” on FXX starting March 4. This looks like one we’re almost certainly going to have to watch.