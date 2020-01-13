Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Narrates Incredible Video For LSU/Clemson Title Game

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson narrated an incredibly impressive video for LSU ahead of the national title game against Clemson.
“The closer I get to the top, the more I think about rock bottom. The closer I get to the finish line, the more I think about where I started,” The Rock says in the amazing video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
It honestly feels like this is more of a Hollywood production than a hype video. Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it.
I Remember Rock Bottom
That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020
So, how many Oscars is this video from LSU and The Rock going to win? Ten? Twenty? All of them? That was absolutely incredible.
That video was a shot of adrenaline from start to finish. Inject it right into my veins!
The LSU hype game has been off the charts for this national title game against Clemson. I guess that’s what happens when you’re downtrodden for years in the SEC.
Once you get a shot at a title, you have to go all out. That’s exactly what the Tigers from Baton Rouge are doing.
Tonight is going to be absolutely lit, and I can’t wait to watch it all go down. Tune in at 8:00 EST on ESPN. You know I’ll be watching!